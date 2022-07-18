Paul Finebaum Reveals How 1 Coach Saved His Career

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Had it not been for Nick Saban and the immense success he cultivated and continues creating at Alabama, Paul Finebaum might be out of a job.

In a recent interview on The Press Box podcast, Finebaum revealed how Saban actually saved his career.

When Alabama wasn't winning big prior to Saban's arrival, local media struggled to gain an audience.

But once Saban got the train going, Finebaum's media career took off with it.

“Saban, really in many ways, saved my career,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “I never covered a consistent winner at Alabama, and suddenly, that’s all they did. So yeah, did I embrace Nick Saban? Sure. But why wouldn’t you? Are you going to try to battle this guy that keeps winning. Are you going to say after his first one, ‘He’s never going to win again?’”

Now, Finebaum has one of the biggest voices in college football.

Saban not only wins for himself; he's helped others win off the football field.