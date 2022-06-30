Paul Finebaum Reveals If He Thinks Urban Meyer Will Coach Again

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

For now, Urban Meyer is watching football on Saturdays and Sundays from the comfort of his own home. But is it just a matter of time before he gets another crack at coaching?

The iconic Paul Finebaum was asked about Meyer's future during an interview with Awful Announcing this week.

He thinks if Bobby Petrino got another shot, so should Meyer.

“Bobby Petrino got back in, others have made it back in," he said, via Awful Announcing. "I think there is some athletic director, some college president who is willing to be publicly humiliated at a press conference and sit next to Urban Meyer. There’s always somebody. The sport really doesn’t have integrity any longer.”

He's not wrong. Somebody will eventually give Urban Meyer another shot, the only question is where?

Some have speculated Meyer could return to where it all began - Bowling Green. But it's tough envisioning Meyer going from the NFL to a lower-level college.

Regardless of where he ends up, it's probably only a matter of time before he's back at it.