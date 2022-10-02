Paul Finebaum Reveals If He's Buying Ole Miss As Contender

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ole Miss Rebels are riding high following Saturday's victory over Kentucky.

Lane Kiffin's team jumped five spots to No. 9 in the AP poll after handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Speaking with ESPN's Matt Barrie on their Week 5 Recap show, Paul Finebaum said the 5-0 Rebels might be for real.

"Being with Lane on Friday and just soaking in that campus, that’s a legitimate football school," Finebaum said. "And their schedule sets up moderately well. … And right now, who else are you going to take seriously in the SEC West?"

While he praised Ole Miss' defense, the college football guru also said Kentucky gave away the game with costly blunders.

"Their defense really kept them alive in that game," Finebaum said of the Rebels. "I have not seen as many ways to blow a game that we saw by Kentucky probably since the previous week by Missouri against Auburn. It was really unbelievable to watch."

Finebaum added that he couldn't remember recently celebrating an Ole Miss defense like the current unit that has allowed 11.8 points per game this season.

The Rebels will have to prove themselves against seven SEC opponents, including Alabama on Nov. 12. They may be fighting for second in the SEC West, but that could change depending on Bryce Young's status.

Ole Miss will first face Vanderbilt this Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.