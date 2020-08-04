Paul Finebaum Says 1 College Football Coach Is ‘Moron Of The Day’

Earlier this week, NC State head coach Dave Doeren made headlines with a comment about COVID-19.

Josh Graham of WSJS Sports Hub, asked Doeren what precautions the team was taking given that some of the symptoms for COVID-19 are the same symptoms from heat wave/illness. The head coach said he’s more worried about heat illness and season-ending injuries than the virus.

“I don’t mean this in a way that I’m not respecting COVID — because there are so many precautions for that — but I’m more worried about heat illness and season-ending injuries than I am about a virus, that in most cases in our guys’ age group, is 3-5 days,” he said.

That comment quickly made the rounds on social media and became the topic of talk shows around the country. On Tuesday, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum addressed those comments.

He called Doeren the “Moron of the Day.” Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“A coach at NC State today pretty much said he’s more concerned about heat stroke and injuries than he is about an illness that may affect his players for three to five days,” Finebaum said. “That was Dave Doeren and he definitely wins the, ‘Moron of the Day,’ Award for saying that. But that is where we are.”

Schools around the country have shut down their respective practices due to a series of positive tests.

College football conferences have also changed the way their 2020 schedules will work.

Most conferences turned to a conference-only schedule, with some adding one non-conference game.