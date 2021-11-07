Paul Finebaum Shares Honest Admission On College Football Season

Several teams entered the 2021 college football season with a legitimate shot at winning the College Football Playoff national title game.

After 10 weeks of college football action, though, a heavy favorite has emerged. The Georgia Bulldogs are the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs haven’t allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points all season long. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks Georgia’s dominance this year is a good thing.

“I think it’s good,” he said. “I think the historians will write, maybe sooner than later, that this year is in many ways a reaction to last year.”

Here’s more of what he said via Saturday Down South:

“It was more noticeable early on where players were unfamiliar with the big crowds and they were not reacting and now I think it’s literally mass chaos. I think you’re having a lot of effects of the (transfer) portal, injuries, I can’t remember as many players out for games as this year. These are all things we can figure out some other time.”

Georgia took over as the No. 1 team in the country after Alabama’s surprising loss to the Texas A&M Aggies. The Bulldogs never looked back and look to have one of the best defenses in recent college football history.

Can Georgia complete the rest of the season with an undefeated record?