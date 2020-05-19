Paul Finebaum Shares Latest Thoughts On College Football Season

All the pessimism surrounding the 2020 college football season has suddenly shifted into optimism over the past few weeks. There’s a strong chance that NCAA sports will return this fall, but questions still remain when it comes to how each school will handle the task of keeping their student-athletes safe.

Each college will handle its reopening process differently from others. Some states are reopening businesses, while others remained closed for the foreseeable future. State guidelines impact whether or not colleges can open their doors again.

Though it’s still tough to tell how the 2020 college football season may even look, the latest news on the sport all seems to be encouraging.

On Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum expressed his confidence in college football being played this fall. He thinks fans can thank West Virginia University President Gordon Gee for his recent comments.

Via 247Sports:

“What President Gee said is the most significant moment of the push to get college football back,” Finebaum said. “Because until now, all we’ve heard is, well what if? The feeling was that the whole thing would get shut down like it was back in March. What Gee is saying is we can’t be fearful. I’ve heard that from coaches … it’s extremely important. Yes, you have to have a plan. But the season doesn’t begin for another three months. I think they will have a plan. But the big plan they have to have is ‘what happens if.’ If they can implement that, then I think we’re going to have college football, and we’re going to have it in a big way.”

Gee expressed the importance of having football this fall, saying he’d suit up himself if he had to.

If colleges will allow their student-athletes to compete this year, each school will need sufficient testing. That being said, we’re still three months away from the scheduled start of the 2020 season.

Do you think college football will be played this year?