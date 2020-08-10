Paul Finebaum Shares What He’s Hearing About College Football

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum shared this morning what he’s hearing about the status of the 2020 season.

Sunday night, reports emerged suggesting the 2020 season was on the brink of cancelation. It’s sounding like the Big Ten will be the first conference to cancel and others will follow.

“There is no way that I see college football this fall. I just don’t think it’s gonna happen,” a Pac-12 athletic director told The Spun. “I believe the Big Ten will cancel first and we will immediately follow. After talking with my colleagues in the Big 12 and the ACC, I believe they will follow as well.

“In the SEC, it is far more political. The politicians are involved there, and they want football played. Ultimately, I believe the SEC will cancel as well.”

Finebaum shared what he’s hearing during an appearance on Get Up! this morning.

“There is plenty of pushback,” Finebaum said, per 247Sports. “I talked to an SEC source yesterday, who said ‘we’re still planning on playing. We have our schedule release coming up in a couple of days.’ Remember, Friday night, the SEC released the two additional conference games.

“It just shows the incredible disconnect that we’ve talked about for three months that has now mushroomed … As someone else told me this morning, the college football season is not dead. It’s only on life support right now.”

College football stars like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence, meanwhile, are making a big push for the season to happen.

The next couple of days are going to be incredibly interesting.