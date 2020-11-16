Paul Finebaum Says The Decision With Jim Harbaugh Is Obvious

South Carolina’s firing of Will Muschamp on Sunday night certainly gives Michigan more to think about in regards to their own coaching situation. As a head coach at a major program of his own, Jim Harbaugh has struggled to bring his team to its full potential.

After winning their first game against then-No. 21 Minnesota, Harbaugh and the Wolverines have dropped three straight games, including one in a devastating upset loss at the hands of rival Michigan State.

The former Wolverine quarterback has done just enough over his previous five years at Michigan to make the program sweat over the decision to move on from him. Despite winning records in every season, Harbaugh’s tenure has been marred with countless big-game losses and a pitiful postseason record. The Wolverines have now lost four straight bowl games under the coach they pay $8 million per year.

Jim Harbaugh is now 2-8 in AP ranked matchups when his team is on the road as head coach of Michigan. That’s the most losses by any head coach since 2015. pic.twitter.com/D551bpw6to — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2020

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes Michigan needs to follow in the Gamecocks’ footsteps and fire their coach before the season ends — for the sake of both parties. Finebaum joined WJOX on Monday to talk about the inevitable decision.

“At this point, what good does that relationship have? It’s not mutually beneficial,” Finebaum said, per 247Sports. “Jim Harbaugh’s program has absolutely tanked. He looks miserable. His comments after the game are indecipherable, I think Michigan is probably hoping he’ll get another job in the NFL, but you can’t sit around and wait until mid-December or January when the NFL season is over for Jim Harbaugh to make that call. You have to make that call now or at some point in the next three weeks.”

The Michigan critic also joined ESPN’s SportsCenter on Sunday morning to discuss the sharp decline of the once-great coach. Finebaum says he doesn’t see an positive side to keeping Harbaugh around any longer.

“This is a coach that was once respected,” Finebaum said. “And now, sadly, Jim Harbaugh has become a punchline in college football. It’s almost impossible to watch this guy. He makes $8 million a year and was the talk of the sport a couple of years ago. And now, no one knows what the future looks like. It looks pretty grim if Michigan decides to fire him. A lot of people up there are saying they want to keep him. For what reason? I have no idea.”

No one is sure when a decision will be made. For now, Harbaugh will take the sideline on Saturday to see if he can stop the bleeding against Rutgers.