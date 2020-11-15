Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe College Football Right Now

The 2020 college football regular season continues to push forward, but things are getting a little dicey at the moment.

Week 11 of the 2020 college football season had several notable games canceled or postponed. A number o big-time programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Texas A&M, were unable to play due to COVID-19 outbreaks either within their program or their opponent’s.

The season remains on and, hopefully, we’ll get everything in. However, with COVID-19 case numbers spiking across the country, everyone is kind of on edge.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum used one word to describe the current state of the season: “Tenuous.”

However, Finebaum isn’t making any predictions.

“There is no way you can make predictions about what will happen in January or even later,” Finebaum said. “The season has suddenly become tenuous. We’re almost back to where we were in July and August where nobody knows anything except for what the next testing protocols were to bring. It’s all in the conversation but it doesn’t mean very much right now. Trying to get to the end of the regular season is the most important thing.”

That’s the right mindset to have.

Play as many games as you can, continue to push forward and see what happens down the road. Anyone who claims they know what’s going to happen is lying.