ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t holding back his thoughts on the state of the college football world.

The status of the 2020 college football season is in doubt thanks to the global pandemic. Those close to the sport remain optimistic about having a season, but the “when” and “where” are major question marks.

Some have speculated that the season could get pushed back, either to sometime in October, or possibly even early February. Others have suggested a “conference-only” schedule with nine or 10 games at the post.

This is all just speculation at this point, though. No one really knows what’s going to happen with the 2020 season.

Finebaum summed everything up with three words: “A complete mess.”

“I think it’s a complete mess,” Finebaum said on ESPN this morning. “(Notre Dame AD) Jack Swarbick is powerful almost to a degree of a conference commissioner because he sits on all these meetings. It’s a problem with the current structure. There’s no czar in college football. The problem is, they don’t know what they’re going to do because they don’t know what’s going to happen above them. These decisions will be made by college presidents.”

College football not having one commissioner, or distinct committee, could present problems. Every conference being on their own makes it difficult to make uniform decisions.

How would we handle the College Football Playoff if some conferences have shortened seasons while others do not? How would we handle postseason awards if some players are getting 12 games while others are getting nine or 10?

These are all questions that need to be answered before the fall. Thankfully, we still have a couple of months before we get to that point, but as Finebaum points out, there needs to be uniformity.