Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How Nick Saban Looks

It's not often anyone in college football questions Nick Saban's coaching acumen, but he's facing some scrutiny following Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU.

Speaking to Matt Barrie on their ESPN Week 10 recap show (h/t Saturday Down South), Paul Finebaum said Saban seems "lost" on the sidelines.

"I don’t want to make too much out of it, but there’s no way you can’t make too much out of it," Finebaum said. "It feels like the dynasty window is closing. It feels like this season has taken a turn. … He looks miserable."

Finebaum called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" and said it's a "shame" one of his most talented Crimson Tide teams now almost certainly won't make the College Football Playoff.

He claimed that Brian Kelly was the fourth person to out-coach Saban. Although only Kelly and Tennessee's Josh Heupel walked away with wins, Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns and Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies each gave Alabama a close call.

Finebaum and Barrie panned Saban for trying a pair of unsuccessful two-point conversions while leading in the fourth quarter. In hindsight, one extra point could have allowed the Crimson Tide to avoid overtime.

Yet bashing Saban's two-point tries conveniently ignores that LSU won after converting a game-winning two in overtime. They'd instead be criticizing Kelly if the Tigers missed the all-or-nothing gambit or praising Saban's guts if his offense made at least one of the attempts.

Alabama dropped to No. 10 in the AP poll, which probably won't make Saban look any happier while coaching at Ole Miss this Saturday.