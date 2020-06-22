Paul Finebaum Was Asked Again About His Future At ESPN

College football Saturdays won’t be the same this year without Paul Finebaum dishing out hot takes on SEC Nation. What does the future hold for Finebaum? He’s not quite sure.

ESPN is implementing major changes to its college football pre-game shows this fall. The Worldwide Leader is bringing in Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers – two former SEC quarterbacks turned rising stars within the media industry – to replace Finebaum and Marcus Spears on SEC Nation. Laura Rutledge will assume her previous role as the show’s host.

Finebaum’s tenure with ESPN isn’t done just yet, though. He’s still the host of The Paul Finebaum Show which draws a large SEC audience.

But with ESPN bringing in younger talent to replace Finebaum on SEC Nation, the 64-year-old’s future beyond ESPN remains a mystery. Finebaum isn’t quite sure what his career path looks like moving forward.

“I’m not really sure,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “Obviously, everything depends on what happens. But I’ll probably be the last to know. Here’s the problem and you guys know me pretty well. The company doesn’t like us talking about things until they issue their formal statements.”

Reading between the lines here, Finebaum can’t be happy about the uncertainty of his ESPN future. His contract is set to expire and it’s unclear what is next.

But nonetheless, he’s still the midst of a lucrative deal that’s paying him $5 million a year.

Given his popularity, ESPN would be wise to take advantage of his massive platform.