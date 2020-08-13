Paul Finebaum Was Asked If The National Champion Will Be ‘Legitimate’

College football is going to look extremely different this fall. On Tuesday, two of the biggest conferences in the country – the Big Ten and Pac-12 – postponed their respective seasons with the hope of playing in the spring.

On the flip side, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all announced their plans to play this year. This means we’re scheduled to get college football in some capacity, but the Power Five won’t exist this upcoming season.

The College Football Playoff picture will undoubtedly change as well. Programs like Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State won’t have the chance to compete for a title in 2020.

During this morning’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was asked if the national champion for the 2020 season will be considered “legitimate.” He had an interesting take on this situation.

“Yes. And even though I’ve labored on this, in the year 2020, there is no normal – there’s no, ‘Well it’s different than it used to be.’ If you play for a championship and you win, you’re going to claim the championship and the Big Ten and the Pac-12 can say it’s not fair but they haven’t really competed very well in the championship anyway.”

Finebaum continued “So I think if we’re that fortunate, and I mean it, if we’re that fortunate to have a College Football Playoff champion, I think everyone should just be happy and say, you’re the guy, you’re the champion.”

Believe it or not, no team outside the ACC or SEC has won a College Football Playoff game over the last five years. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and LSU are all expected to be contenders this season.

Do you think the 2020 champion will be legitimate?