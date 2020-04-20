The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Veteran Dies At 52

A former college football star and veteran NFL player has tragically died at the age of 52.

Pellom McDaniels, a standout defensive lineman at Oregon State and an eight-year NFL veteran, died over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Pellom McDaniels of the Kansas City Chiefs . We extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to Pellom’s family and teammates. He will truly be missed,” the official NFL Alumni Twitter account said.

McDaniels was a two-time All-Pac 10 player at Oregon State. He then played for the Birmingham Fire in the World League of American Football before joining the NFL.

The defensive lineman played for the Chiefs from 1993-98 and the Falcons from 1999-2000.

McDaniels went on to have great success off of the field, earning both a Master of Arts and a Ph.D. from Emory University. He was given the Silver Anniversary Award in 2015, presented to a former college athlete with excellence on and off the field.

Our thoughts are with Pellom’s friends and family. May he rest in peace.

