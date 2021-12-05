Breaking: Penn State’s Bowl Matchup Is Reportedly Set

Penn State’s bowl game has reportedly been set.

The Nittany Lions entered the 2021 season with New Year’s Six hopes, and while that didn’t come to fruition, James Franklin’s program is still heading to a solid bowl game.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Nittany Lions will be taking on Arkansas in a bowl game.

Penn State and Arkansas will meet in the Outback Bowl.

Arkansas vs. Penn State in @outbackbowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Could be a one sell out w/Hogs making 1st Florida bowl since 2006 Live updates of every bowl matchup. Follow along here:https://t.co/qNeB1xqENu

appearance — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

This should be a good one. As McMurphy mentions, it’s Arkansas’s first Florida bowl game in more than a decade. It’s a pretty fun destination for Penn State’s fan base, too.

This will be a good one to watch.