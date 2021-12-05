The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Penn State’s Bowl Matchup Is Reportedly Set

Penn State head coach James Franklin on the sideline during a game.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on during the second half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium on November 16, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State’s bowl game has reportedly been set.

The Nittany Lions entered the 2021 season with New Year’s Six hopes, and while that didn’t come to fruition, James Franklin’s program is still heading to a solid bowl game.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Nittany Lions will be taking on Arkansas in a bowl game.

Penn State and Arkansas will meet in the Outback Bowl.

This should be a good one. As McMurphy mentions, it’s Arkansas’s first Florida bowl game in more than a decade. It’s a pretty fun destination for Penn State’s fan base, too.

This will be a good one to watch.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.