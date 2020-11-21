Penn State Football Made Embarrassing History On Saturday

Things just keep getting worse for Penn State football.

After starting their season ranked No. 8 in the AP top 25, the Nittany Lions have suffered their worst start in decades. Coach James Franklin and his team have gone 0-4 so far on the season and look like they could drop another on Saturday as they trail Iowa 31-21 in the fourth.

The losses are one thing, but this Penn State team has lost in historic fashion. Dating back to last season, the Nittany Lions have now allowed opponents to score more than 30 points in six straight games. This record is double the program’s previous streak of three.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: ￼Dating back to last season, #PennState has allowed 30-plus points in six straight games, double any other streak in school history. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 21, 2020

After falling in a brutal overtime loss to Indiana in their season opener 36-35, Penn State has quickly declined to claim the bottom spot in the Big Ten standings. Last week was the first game since the heartbreaker to the Hoosiers where the Nittany Lions even had a chance to win, losing 23-30 to Nebraska in a battle of winless teams.

The rest of their games have been decided by multiple possessions. The Penn State defense has given up a staggering 139 points over four games.

With PSU’s track record so far this season, it’s hard to see them mounting a late-game comeback here in the fourth quarter. If they do fall to the Hawkeyes on Saturday, the Nittany Lions’ will remain winless.

This would be the first time in program history that a Penn State team starts a season with an 0-5 record.