Peyton Manning Reveals His 1 Main Piece Of Advice For Arch Manning

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, announced his college commitment on Thursday.

The five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class announced his commitment to the University of Texas.

Arch Manning chose the Longhorns over Alabama and Georgia, among other programs. He's one of the most-hyped recruits in college football history.

Peyton Manning has one piece of advice for Arch Manning as he heads into his final year of high school: Be a senior and enjoy your final year.

Few quarterbacks can relate to what Arch Manning is experiencing, but Peyton Manning is one of them.

In fact, there are a couple of quarterbacks in the Manning family who can give Arch Manning some pretty good advice.

It's not surprising that he turned out to be such a great prospect.