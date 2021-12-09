Phil Knight Is Reportedly Interested In Prominent Coach

As a prominent alum and massive benefactor to the University of Oregon, Nike founder Phil Knight has some significant pull within the school’s athletic department.

According to multiple Pac-12 sources, Knight is interested in acquiring Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin as the next head football coach for the Ducks, per college football insider Jon Wilner.

Have heard from two Pac-12 sources that Phil Knight is interested in the Lane Train. Don't know if anything will come of it but an interesting slice of the search https://t.co/cL4gvPkL3g — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 9, 2021

After longtime Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left the program for Miami earlier this week, Kiffin emerged as a popular name in the Ducks’ coaching rumor mill. Knight reportedly helped put together a sweet offer to try to keep Cristobal in Eugene, but it wasn’t enough (despite being more than the Hurricanes’ offer).

While Kiffin recently signed an extension to stay with Ole Miss through 2025, it’s hard to imagine he would turn down an opportunity to at least discuss one of the premier jobs in college football — especially with this kind of monetary backing from Phil Knight.

With Lincoln Riley heading to USC in 2022, Oregon will need to act fast in finding its next head coach in order to continue its battle for supremacy in the Pac-12.