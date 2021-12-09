The Spun

Phil Knight Is Reportedly Interested In Prominent Coach

An Oregon band member holding a school flag.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: The Oregon Ducks marching band during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Florida State Seminoles at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

As a prominent alum and massive benefactor to the University of Oregon, Nike founder Phil Knight has some significant pull within the school’s athletic department.

According to multiple Pac-12 sources, Knight is interested in acquiring Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin as the next head football coach for the Ducks, per college football insider Jon Wilner.

After longtime Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left the program for Miami earlier this week, Kiffin emerged as a popular name in the Ducks’ coaching rumor mill. Knight reportedly helped put together a sweet offer to try to keep Cristobal in Eugene, but it wasn’t enough (despite being more than the Hurricanes’ offer).

While Kiffin recently signed an extension to stay with Ole Miss through 2025, it’s hard to imagine he would turn down an opportunity to at least discuss one of the premier jobs in college football — especially with this kind of monetary backing from Phil Knight.

With Lincoln Riley heading to USC in 2022, Oregon will need to act fast in finding its next head coach in order to continue its battle for supremacy in the Pac-12.

