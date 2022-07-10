Phil Knight Reportedly Cold Calling Other Conferences: Fans React

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 13: Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The University of Oregon - along with the rest of the Pac-12 - was blindsided by USC's and UCLA's departures to the Big Ten. Phil Knight is reportedly working hard to ensure that this time the Ducks are ahead of the curve.

Unfortunately, it may be too late.

Per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Knight has been "cold calling" other conferences looking for a lifeline to save Oregon from the Pac-12.

When the Nike co-founder is "working the phones," you know the Ducks are probably in trouble.

"The college football I grew to love is dying," one fan said.

"If ESPN and Fox are going to get involved, why not Nike," another fan commented.

"This is where it gets insane and scary. 'When the #B1G and #SEC get a playoff of their own.' Who wants that? Answer: No one. For YEARS, people have asked for @CFBPlayoff expansion because they are tired of seeing the same teams over and over again. They DO NOT want contraction," a fan wrote.

"Maybe it's not the best thing for the media companies to be controlling/shaping CFB conferences to their liking and using conference commissioners/ADs/presidents to do their bidding w/ gobs of money. CFB at its core isn't about markets; it's about teams, traditions, and rivalry," a fan tweeted.

"USC and UCLA begged to get into the B1G. The B1G wanted THEIR MARKET! USC and UCLA have done nothing but diminish the value of that market for the last 12-15 years. You know, the B1G is jacked to role their teams into LA a dozen times a year and win in that Market," one fan said.

If Phil Knight can't save Oregon, no one can.

Who knows? Maybe the Ducks' mega-booster has a trick up his sleeve yet to be revealed.

For now though, the University of Oregon remains in limbo.