Phil Steele Released His College Football Preseason Top 25 Poll

Longtime college football expert Phil Steele has released his preseason top 25 poll ahead of the 2020 regular season.

Steele, one of the most-respected college football analysts in the business, is set to release his annual college football preview magazine.

The preview magazine will be available at Books-A-Million and Barnes & Nobles book stores on July 24, as well as online at PhilSteele.com.

Steele’s magazine includes his college football preseason top 25 poll, which includes a bit of a surprise at the No. 1 spot.

The longtime college football expert has Ohio State, not Clemson, as his preseason No. 1 team. Here’s Steele’s preseason top 10, from 247Sports:

Ohio State Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Texas A&M LSU Georgia Notre Dame Oregon Penn State

Ohio State and Clemson are a pretty unanimous top two heading into the fall, but most experts have the Tigers – not the Buckeyes – in the No. 1 spot. Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence are both back and are expected to lead their respective teams to conference titles and College Football Playoff berths.

This is assuming the season happens, of course. Several conferences have already pushed back their start dates, while some non-Power 5 leagues have suspended fall sports entirely.

If the season does happen, expect Ohio State and Clemson to be the frontrunners for the national title.