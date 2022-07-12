Phil Steele Reveals College Football's Hardest 2022 Schedule

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of Jordan Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The toughest 2022 schedule in college football belongs to... the Auburn Tigers.

Phil Steele thinks Auburn has a tough road ahead, ranking its schedule the most difficult in the sport this upcoming season.

The Tigers have to go on the road to face Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss. They also have to host Penn State, LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Here's what 247Sports has to say about Auburn's 2022 schedule:

SEC life for Bryan Harsin in Year 2 will again raise questions about his future on The Plains if he makes it out of the 2022 campaign. Auburn has road games against Georgia and Alabama, the two best teams in the country, travels to Ole Miss and hosts Penn State, LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M — all teams who will likely be ranked at the time of the matchup. That could be seven games against ranked teams if the SEC's as good as everyone expects. After ending the 2021 season on a five-game losing streak, forward progression is needed amid the turmoil at Auburn.

To make matters worse, there's probably only three automatic wins for the Tigers in 2022, including Mercer, San Jose State and Western Kentucky.

Then there's a toss-up game in Missouri. The rest of the gauntlet will prove difficult for the Tigers.

What will be Auburn's record at the end of the regular season?