Photo: Alabama Fans Go Viral On ESPN’s College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay is operating a little differently in 2020.

Due to the pandemic, no fans are allowed at ESPN’s college football pregame show on Saturday mornings. The show is still traveling to a different college football campus every week, but the atmosphere is much different than normal.

ESPN is attempting to remedy that by showing fans at home. Each week, we get a glimpse of homemade College GameDay signs and TV setups inside the homes of college football’s biggest fans.

As far as the Alabama Crimson Tide fan base is concerned, it’ll be tough to top the setup that this family has. Check it out:

They have an elephant statue in their living room… pic.twitter.com/xo4ew4MB8j — Buckeye Empire (@BuckeyeEmpire) October 3, 2020

Now that is going all-out for your fandom.

Alabama, the No. 2 team in the country, is set to take on No. 13 Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit says the Crimson Tide’s defense is the key to the game.

“Well putting aside the story about him (Nick Saban) and his former assistant (Jimbo Fisher), to me, this is about Alabama,” Herbstreit said, per 247Sports. “Alabama the last two years has not been the Alabama defense that we’ve come to associate with Nick Saban: sound, communicating, everybody on the same page. Now — statistically they’ve been great, but if you really watch Alabama, they’ve not been an Alabama defense.

“They’ve had miscues, they’ve had busted coverage. They haven’t been as sound with their gap responsibilities. Now you get to 2020. Even amidst the COVID and not having spring ball. One week in against Missouri — they looked like an Alabama defense. “They’re going to get tested much more today against Kellen Mond. You can say whatever you want about A&M and what they did against Vandy — this will be a different looking A&M team. The way Jimbo Fisher will try to attack. I can’t wait to watch the Bama defense. I know about Mac Jones and Najee Harris and the offense — I want to see that Bama defense continue to be sound and fundamentally dialed in with Nick Saban and that defense.”

Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.