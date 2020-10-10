Photo: Alabama Fan’s Lane Kiffin GameDay Sign Is Going Viral

Nick Saban has never lost a game to one of his former assistant coaches. Will that change on Saturday night?

Alabama is set to take on Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels. Kiffin joked earlier this week that several SEC coaches have the same “father” in Saban. The Rebels’ head coach added that he often worries about Saban as he’s “elderly.”

“I don’t play and he doesn’t play, so we would have a better chance if that was the case,” Kiffin said this week. “I don’t think he can cover me. He’s in his like 60s. I was telling someone the other day, ‘I’m really worried about coach. He’s elderly now.'”

Saban responded to Kiffin’s quip earlier this week.

“I think he’s probably right. I wouldn’t disagree with him. I guess what I would ask is, when he’s my age, what’s he going to do?” Saban, 68, said on Wednesday. “I don’t know, it’s a little bit of a disadvantage to be my age and have had a hip replacement, but I still pride myself on my ability to cover. I just don’t think I can cover him.”

The Saban vs. Kiffin signs are going viral on College GameDay this morning. One fan’s sign is standing out:

Spellcheck next time, bud.

Alabama and Ole Miss are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.