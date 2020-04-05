The Spun

Photo: Assemble Your All-Time Urban Meyer College Football Team

Urban Meyer on the sideline of Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl vs. USC

Few college football head coaches, if any, have developed more talent this century than Urban Meyer, who built powerhouses at both Florida and Ohio State.

Several of the sport’s most-dominant players of the last 10-plus years, from Tim Tebow to Braxton Miller to Ezekiel Elliott, played under the three-time national title-winning head coach.

Who are the top players to play for Meyer at Florida and Ohio State? FOX Sports wants you to pick your own team.

The FOX college football Twitter account shared a cool “Build Your Ultimate Urban Meyer Squad” graphic earlier this week. Who are you taking?

There are some notable (though understandable) absences from that list (like Aaron Hernandez at the tight end position) but you would probably have to take:

  • Tim Tebow at quarterback
  • Ezekiel Elliott Elliott at running back
  • Michael Thomas and Percy Harvin at wide receiver
  • Jordan Reed at tight end
  • Nick Bosa on defense

Or maybe something different…

Who are you taking on your all-time Urban Meyer team?

