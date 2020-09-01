The SEC is playing college football this fall; the Big Ten is not playing.

In a couple of weeks, the SEC will begin conference play. The league is aiming to start its season in late September. The SEC is one of three major conferences playing college football this fall.

The Big Ten officially postponed its fall season at the beginning of August. The league has since reiterated that the decision will not be reconsidered. The Big Ten will attempt to have some kind of winter or early spring season in 2021.

A road sign in SEC country decided to remind everyone of that fact. A Twitter user in Mississippi posted a photo of the highway sign that reads:

“BE LIKE THE BIG 10, STAY HOME AND AVOID GATHERINGS.”

That could be shade, but the sign is also advising people to act like the Big Ten to stay safe. So is that really shade or just a clever sign?

Either way, it’s clear that there are still very few people who are completely OK with the Big Ten’s decision – at least for now.

We’ll see how their decision looks in late October or early November when the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have potentially been playing for a couple of months.