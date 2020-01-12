No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson are a little more than 24 hours away from kicking off at the College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media this morning to preview Monday night’s game.

The two then took a photo for the press.

Unsurprisingly, Coach O is all the way locked in:

There Can Only Be One pic.twitter.com/ARkO6tqSu8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 12, 2020

That’s a game face if I’ve ever seen one.

Clemson and LSU are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night from New Orleans.

The game will be on ESPN.