Photo: Coach O Is Locked In For Monday Night’s National Championship

Coach O on the sideline before LSU vs. Oklahoma.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on during warm ups before the game against the the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson are a little more than 24 hours away from kicking off at the College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media this morning to preview Monday night’s game.

The two then took a photo for the press.

Unsurprisingly, Coach O is all the way locked in:

That’s a game face if I’ve ever seen one.

Clemson and LSU are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night from New Orleans.

The game will be on ESPN.


