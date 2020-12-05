Photo: Coastal Carolina Fans Are Going Viral Against BYU

Coastal Carolina fans came prepared for the BYU game Saturday night in the form of creative T-shirts.

Saturday night’s primetime game features two undefeated teams that didn’t know they were playing each other until earlier this week. The 9-0 BYU Cougars added another quality opponent to its schedule, thanks to a last-minute change to 9-0 Coastal Carolina’s schedule.

This is easily one of the biggest games in Coastal Carolina football history. And the fans came prepared for the moment.

Some fans are rocking “Mormons vs. Mullets” T-shirts for Saturday evening’s game. The saying is a play on the “Catholics vs. Convicts” saying that made the rounds during the Notre Dame-Miami game in 1988.

This has to be one of the best things we’ve seen all season. Take a look below.

pic.twitter.com/CzGeJj503Y — Jason Kirk, This American Life's cornhole expert (@thejasonkirk) December 5, 2020

This is they type of stuff that makes college football what it is. Well done, Coastal Carolina fans.

Many expected Saturday night’s primetime game to be a blowout, in favor of the BYU Cougars. But Coastal Carolina is giving the Cougars all they can handle.

Coastal Carolina struck first, thanks to a 17-play, 94-yard drive that ate up over nine minutes of game time. BYU responded on the following drive, thanks to a 42-yard touchdown run from Tyler Allgeier.

Coastal Carolina then took its second lead of the game with a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down to take the 13-7 lead.

Coastal Carolina is dominating the time of possession in the first half, limiting BYU’s offense possessions and keeping Zach Wilson on the sideline. It’s proved effective thus far.

You can catch the rest of BYU-Coastal Carolina on ESPNU.