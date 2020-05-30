Photo: College Football Hall Of Fame Damaged During Atlanta Protests

On Friday night, protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody took to the heart of Atlanta – and other major cities around the country.

During the protests, several buildings were broken into. Among them was the College Football Hall of Fame, which was heavily damaged and looted on Friday night, according to a report from ESPN.

The College Football Hall of Fame is located near the CNN Center and Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. That location became the epicenter of the demonstrations following Floyd’s death.

Video shows the front windows of the building completely smashed in. ESPN’s report notes there was looting at the Hall of Fame. It’s unclear if the museum portion – which holds memorabilia – was damaged as well.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin said she was “heartbroken” to see the damage, per ESPN.

She released a statement about the incident:

“We support the peaceful protests that honor [Floyd’s] memory but unfortunately deteriorated into chaos and disorder. We are heartbroken to see the damage to our city and the Hall of Fame. As our Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, we are better than this, better than this as a city, better than this as a country.

“In the coming days and weeks, we’ll work to pick up the pieces to rebuild the sacred walls that housed memories and honored those who played the game, many of whom fought these same injustices throughout their storied careers.”

The Hall of Fame moved from South Bend, Indiana to Atlanta in 2014.