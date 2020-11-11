The Spun

Photo: College Football Kicker’s Pads Are Going Viral

a general view of akron's football stadiumAKRON, OH - AUGUST 08: The stands were packed at the InfoCision Stadium at The University of Akron welcoming back LeBron James to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Akron, Ohio on August 8, 2014 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Ty Wright/Getty Images)

Akron’s kicker raised some eyebrows around the college football world with his apparent lack of shoulder pads on Tuesday night.

Photos of Zips place kicker Cory Smigel are the biggest story so far from Akron’s Mid-Atlantic Conference matchup with Ohio.

Despite being the Zips’ kicker, Smigel looks built more like a middle linebacker. Even though he’s probably not taking any big hits, he certainly looks like he could take some.

Regardless, it’s always jarring to see a player wearing those microscopic shoulder pads.

NFL tough guy and defensive end Michael Bennett was famous for wearing kickers shoulder pads in game, saying “I think it’s cause my shoulders look a little bit bigger, I guess.”

Smigel looked to be channeling his inner Bennett tonight.

The Zips are currently trailing the Bobcats 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter.


