Photo: College Football Kicker’s Pads Are Going Viral

Akron’s kicker raised some eyebrows around the college football world with his apparent lack of shoulder pads on Tuesday night.

Photos of Zips place kicker Cory Smigel are the biggest story so far from Akron’s Mid-Atlantic Conference matchup with Ohio.

Is the Akron kicker even wearing pads…? pic.twitter.com/9rTaIoSG4N — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) November 11, 2020

Despite being the Zips’ kicker, Smigel looks built more like a middle linebacker. Even though he’s probably not taking any big hits, he certainly looks like he could take some.

Regardless, it’s always jarring to see a player wearing those microscopic shoulder pads.

NFL tough guy and defensive end Michael Bennett was famous for wearing kickers shoulder pads in game, saying “I think it’s cause my shoulders look a little bit bigger, I guess.”

Smigel looked to be channeling his inner Bennett tonight.

The Zips are currently trailing the Bobcats 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter.