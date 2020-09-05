Photo: Everyone Loves Lee Corso’s “College GameDay” Set-Up

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s “College GameDay” made its long-awaited return to televisions around the country.

Earlier this summer, it looked like there might not be a college football season at all. Now, just a few months later, it’s good to see Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack and Desmond Howard back on our TV screens.

Everyone’s favorite member of the crew, Lee Corso, was also back in action on Saturday morning. The show was forced into a socially-distanced version, which made for an incredible moment.

When the cameras eventually found Corso, fans noticed his incredible setup for the show. LC is sitting at a “College GameDay” desk like he does for every show.

Instead of being flanked by his actual GameDay teammates, Corso is surrounded by cardboard cutouts of Herbie, Rece, Desmond and David.

Check it out.

Welcome to Coach's crib 😎 pic.twitter.com/qarnPhhwjP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 5, 2020

Although the crew couldn’t be together in the same space, Corso is making the best of a bad situation. It’s great to see he’s still having fun with the show.

Earlier Saturday morning, ESPN announced “College GameDay” will head to Winston-Salem for next week’s matchup between Wake Forest and Clemson.

College football started last week, but it’s officially back now that Lee Corso and company are back on the big stage.