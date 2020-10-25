Photo: Jaylen Waddle In Good Spirits After Win vs. Tennessee

Jaylen Waddle is lost for the season with an injury, but the Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver was in good spirits following the win over Tennessee on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide star suffered a fractured ankle in the blowout win over the Volunteers on Saturday afternoon. Waddle suffered the devastating injury on a kickoff return in the first half.

“He’s out for the year,” Nick Saban said of Waddle on CBS. “And it’s a shame because the guy’s a great player. It’s exciting for college football to see a guy play like that. I hate it that he gets hurt on a play like that. You’re not supposed to bring a ball out when you’re that deep in the end zone. But he’s a great player, so you’ve got to let him use his judgment.”

Waddle, a premier NFL Draft prospect, was still in good spirits following the win. He took part in the annual locker room tradition after beating the Volunteers.

Jaylen Waddle is still smiling… pic.twitter.com/Hj5BGssJsB — Roll Tide #17™ (@jerrysandersRTR) October 24, 2020

That’s great to see.

Hopefully Waddle can make a full recovery and be back dominating on the football field in 2021.

Alabama, meanwhile, will take on Mississippi State next weekend before facing LSU in Baton Rouge on Nov. 14.