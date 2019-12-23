The LSU Tigers are preparing for the biggest game(s) of their lives as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff. As part of that preparation, they’ve done some ‘redecorating’ in the Atlanta hotel they’re staying at.

On Monday, the LSU Strength & Conditioning Department released a photo showing that they’ve moved some of their exercise equipment into the hotel. Several squat racks are on display and dozens of players can be seen moving around and working out.

Now THAT’S preparation.

Tiger’s getting it done in the ATL. Build it and they will come. #CFP pic.twitter.com/PUOef8Nj5C — LSU Strength & Conditioning (@LsuStrength) December 23, 2019

The Tigers have spared no expense in recent years making sure that their players have state of the art facilities and equipment. Apparently, that investment also includes making some of that equipment easy to transport.

LSU is participating in their seventh Peach Bowl and their third-ever game against the Oklahoma Sooners. The two sides last faced off in the 2004 Sugar Bowl, with Nick Saban’s Tigers beating Bob Stoops’ Sooners to win the BCS National Championship Game.

Saturday’s game will have similar stakes as the winner moves on to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January.

Judging by the looks of things, LSU is going to be in prime condition come Saturday.