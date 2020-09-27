Photo: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Reacts To His Season-Opening Win

The Mac Jones era is officially underway at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide’s new starting quarterback opened up the 2020 season with a strong performance. Jones led Alabama to a decisive win over Missouri to start the SEC schedule.

Alabama, the No. 2 team in the country, topped Missouri, 38-19. Nick Saban was impressed with his quarterback’s game.

“I think that Mac has performed well all fall camp,” Saban told reporters postgame. “No surprise to me the way he played in this game. I think he’s got really good chemistry with Waddle and Smitty both. … But Mac was really good tonight. He managed the offense really well. He made lots of really good decisions. We just want to build on that, and hopefully, we can as an offensive unit.

“… That’s the way Mac’s played. He’s done a really good job. I thought he played well tonight. They have a good defensive team. Those guys are physical. They’re tough. They play a lot of close coverage, a lot of man-to-man and they’re a good front seven. I thought Mac handled the game really well. I thought he made good choices and decisions. He was accurate with the ball. I was very, very pleased with the way Mac played.”

Jones completed 18 of 24 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the win. If he keeps playing like that, Alabama will be extremely tough to beat.

The Crimson Tide are set to take on No. 10 Texas A&M next Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.