Photo: Maine Football’s 2020 Schedule Poster Is Going Viral

Offensive linemen often don’t get the love they deserve. But Maine football is trying to change the narrative. The Black Bears almost chose a hilarious offensive-lineman themed 2020 schedule poster. The “runner-up” version is going viral.

Football’s a team sport, but all the attention typically revolves around offensive players – specifically a quarterback or running back. Maine’s official 2020 schedule poster features a player that appears to be quarterback. The decision came at no surprise.

But Maine has since released what’s being title the “runner-up version.” The runner-up features an offensive lineman donning No. 69 stretched out to make a sweet one-handed catch. It’s nice to see an offensive lineman finally getting some publicity.

Since Maine football’s tweet on Monday displaying the runner-up poster, college football fans are demanding the Black Bears change the runner-up to the official poster. Check the hilarious poster, in all its magnificence, in the tweet below:

Last week we released the final version of our 2020 schedule poster. However, it was a close vote for this year's poster design so we thought it was important to share the runner-up version…#BlackBearNation | #ChampionshipMentality | #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/SG4FjhtTqO — Maine Football (@BlackBearsFB) June 1, 2020

Here’s the official poster that Maine decided to roll with:

There was so much potential here, but Maine football definitely dropped the ball. Any program that chooses to display an offensive lineman on the team poster deserves major credit and publicity. Perhaps the Black Bears will listen to the fans’ demands and change their decision.

Maine really has nothing to lose here by switching over to the offensive-lineman themed poster. The publicity certainly couldn’t hurt for such a small program within college football.