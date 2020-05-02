Photo: Mason Rudolph Spotted With ‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss

Earlier this week, TMZ published a story showing former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss with a current NFL quarterback.

The former Bachelor star was spotted hanging out with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. The backup quarterback grew to fame during the 2019 season after this scuffle with Myles Garrett.

Now it appears to two might be an item. Although neither one has pictures of the other on their respective social media accounts, Sluss appeared to suggest they were dating.

Cosmopolitan published an article showing Sluss “liked” a comment implying they were dating.

From the article:

“The reality star was spotted on a Los Angeles coffee run with NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph, and while she hasn’t confirmed that they’re dating, she definitely implied it by liking a verrrrry shady post about Peter on Insta that said, “THE UPGRADE OF THE CENTURY.”

TMZ snapped a photo of the two together earlier this week.

'Bachelor' Star Hannah Ann Hangin' with NFL QB Mason Rudolph, Quarantine Romance? https://t.co/OvlLxY2MNX — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2020

Rudolph isn’t the only quarterback Hannah has reportedly spent time with recently. Earlier this year she was reportedly spotted hanging out with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs.

It’s unclear how long Mason and Hannah have been together. At least they’re spending a little quality time together during the quarantine.