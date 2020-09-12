Photo: Mike Golic Enjoyed His College Football Game Today

On Saturday afternoon, Mike Golic made his return to the college football broadcast booth for a game between Iowa State and Louisiana.

Golic’s two-decade run on ESPN radio come to a surprising close earlier this summer. Just a few weeks later, ESPN announced he would be doing college football games this fall.

Golic didn’t miss a beat on Saturday as college football fans flocked to social media to rave about his analysis from the booth. “Mike Golic is phenomenal on this ISU v UL Lafayette game,” one college football fan wrote on Twitter.

In the latter stages of the game, Louisiana took control over No. 23 Iowa State. The Ragin Cajuns were well ahead when Golic decided it was time for a little more enjoyment in the booth.

The longtime radio host has never shied away from his appetite and that was the case once again.

Golic whipped out a donut during the upset.

THIS KING OF MEN pic.twitter.com/o7Lwwx78aS — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) September 12, 2020

Golic is a national treasure, even if ESPN decided to take away his national platform on weekday mornings.

His contract with ESPN is set to expire at the end of 2020. It’s unclear if he’ll remain in the broadcast booth for college football games beyond December 31.

Given the reaction from fans thus far, they’d love to have ESPN keep Golic in the booth moving forward.