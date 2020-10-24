Photo: Odd Scene Outside Of Ohio Stadium This Morning

If this was a normal college football season, Columbus, Ohio would be the place to be this morning.

Game day at Ohio State is a wild scene on fall Saturdays, especially when a major program like Nebraska is in town. Traffic is terrible, the streets are packed, the bars are crowded and hundreds of thousands of people are ready for kickoff.

Of course, this is anything but a normal college football season.

Ohio State is scheduled to begin its season in less than an hour, as the Buckeyes are hosting Nebraska at Ohio Stadium. Less than 2,000 people will be inside the stadium this afternoon (a select number of friends and family members of the teams are allowed in the stands) compared to the 105,000-plus that usually pack The Horseshoe.

The scene outside of Ohio Stadium is even odder. Few pictures better sum up the state of Big Ten football this fall than this one from Kyle Rowland:

Traffic is, uh, not an issue outside Ohio Stadium. pic.twitter.com/hxSQ9Nzyvl — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) October 24, 2020

Hopefully, 2020 is the last time we get a photo like that outside of Ohio Stadium on a fall Saturday.

The Buckeyes and the Huskers are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T.

The game will be televised on FOX.