Photo Of Appalachian State Fan Goes Viral During Saturday Game

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: An Appalacian State helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Appalachian State football played Coastal Carolina on Thursday night, so the Mountaineers were off yesterday.

With his team not in action, one App State fan decided to head to College Station and check out the Texas A&M-Florida game. In doing so, he returned to where the Mountaineers stunned the Aggies back on Sept. 10.

As a decimated A&M team lost its fifth-straight game to fall to 3-6, the unidentified App State fan calmly smoked his cigar at Kyle Field.

The ESPN cameras caught a glimpse of him in the act.

That guy looks like he doesn't have a care in the world.

Meanwhile, Aggies fans have to be miserable about how this season has unfolded. A preseason top five team, Texas A&M must win its last three games to avoid finishing with a losing record.

Jimbo Fisher's job doesn't appear to be in jeopardy because of his contract, but he has a long offseason ahead of him. The A&M fanbase won't stand for a repeat of this in 2023.