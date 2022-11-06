Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral

Austin Ward/Twitter.

Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset..

Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker room on Saturday morning.

It's not very big.

"How is this a Big Ten locker room?" he wondered on social media on Saturday morning.

Northwestern is getting a new stadium in the coming years. Hopefully that new stadium will feature better away team locker rooms.

Because Northwestern's current road team locker room is pretty rough looking.

Ohio State ended up beating Northwestern, 21-7, to remain undefeated on Saturday.