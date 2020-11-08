Photo Of Sad College Football Mascot Is Going Viral Tonight

There’s certain things in sports that can be depressing to witness – sad college football mascots sitting alone in the stands in the midst of a blowout game is one of them.

The Kansas football program is one of the worst in the Power Five, and it definitely showed Saturday night. Oklahoma walloped the Jayhawks 62-9 in one of the most lopsided battles in the Big 12 this season.

With all due respect, this isn’t anything new for Kansas football. The Jayhawks have no semblance of a competitive Big 12 team.

To make matters worse, the Kansas “Jayhawk” mascot is having a depressing evening. The mascot was photographed with its head down, sitting alone in the stands of Saturday night’s game. Take a look below.

This is just about what we’ve come to expect from the Kansas Jayhawks this past decade, at least on the football field. At least they have basketball going for them.

The Big 12, meanwhile, is a chaotic mess – and fans are loving every second of it. The Oklahoma Sooners saw their playoff hopes vanish with two early losses in the season. But per usual, the Sooners look like the conference’s best team down the home stretch.

Oklahoma State remains the Sooners’ biggest challenger in the conference. The Cowboys bounced back from their loss to Texas last week by taking down the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday evening.

All Kansas can do from here on out is hope to secure its first win of the season. The Jayhawks are 0-7 this season with three games remaining.