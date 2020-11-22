Photo: Pregame Meeting Between Joe Burrow, Dwayne Haskins

Once upon a time, Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins were at the bottom of the depth chart at Ohio Stae. Now, they’re both in the NFL.

This afternoon, the Washington Football Team is scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will be starting for Cincinnati. Haskins, meanwhile, was benched earlier this season. Alex Smith is starting for the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

The former Ohio State football teammates caught up in a cool moment before kickoff.

Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins chatting pregame. (AP photo) pic.twitter.com/qMJQsg2nVc — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 22, 2020

Burrow and Haskins were both four-star quarterback recruits that committed to Ohio State out of high school. They served as J.T. Barrett’s backups for the Buckeyes, before competing for the starting job in 2018. Haskins won that battle, leading to Burrow’s transfer to LSU.

Things worked out OK for both players.

Burrow went on to win a Heisman Trophy and national championship at LSU. Haskins, meanwhile, started at Ohio State for one season before leaving for the NFL. The Washington Football Team selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Washington and Cincinnati are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.