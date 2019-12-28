Photo: Sad USC Fan Goes Viral In Bowl Loss To Iowa

USC announced at the end of the regular season that head coach Clay Helton would return in 2020. It looks like several of the Trojans’ assistant coaches could not be back, though.

Helton and Co. were dominated in the Holiday Bowl by Iowa on Friday night. The Hawkeyes thumped the Trojans, 49-24.

It was not a good night for USC fans.

One sad Trojans fan went viral on social media.

“USC fans have got to be absolutely sick with where their program is at currently.” Witty caption, or actual line spoken on the TV broadcast as this image was shown? pic.twitter.com/sXPT0UaO4g — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 28, 2019

Welp.

USC is certainly not heading into 2020 with any momentum. The Trojans both finished the year poorly on the recruiting trail and on the field.

Helton is going to need to turn things around in a major way if he wants to keep his job after the 2020 season.

Iowa, meanwhile, finished the year at a respectable 10-3.