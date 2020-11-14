Photo Of Stanford Football’s ‘Crowd’ Today Is Going Viral

Stanford easily has one of the most unique mascots in college football. The Stanford “Tree,” a kooky-looking redwood, represents the forests surrounding their home city of Palo Alto.

With the Pac-12 not allowing fans at any games this season, the team came up with an equally unique solution.

The Cardinal have placed more than 400 small potted trees in the stands of Stanford Stadium for their home opener against Colorado on Saturday. The team hopes the trees will give them a “home-forest” advantage.

The Pac-12 does not allow human fans at games this season, but Stanford will have over 400 trees in attendance for their home opener against Colorado for "home-forest advantage". (h/t @KC_Hahey) pic.twitter.com/axUwrQnuQ5 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 14, 2020

The Pac-12 has been the most cautious of the Power Five conferences to resume play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference’s season successfully kicked off last weekend, but there have since been some roadblocks.

Two conference games have already been canceled this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns: Utah at UCLA and Cal at Arizona State.

Stanford is coming off an uncharacteristic losing season in 2019 and look to return to winning football this year.

The Cardinal kicked off last weekend in a tough season opener against No. 12 Oregon. Stanford was unable to keep the Duck’s strong offense at bay, falling 35-14. They face yet another solid opponent this afternoon in 1-0 Colorado. The Buffaloes are coming off a barn-burning 48-42 victory over UCLA last Saturday.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.