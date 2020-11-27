Photo Of UCF QB McKenzie Milton Is Going Viral Before Today’s Game

Almost two years ago today, UCF and its star quarterback McKenzie Milton took the same field they will take this afternoon.

For Milton, USF’s Raymond James Stadium holds some dark memories. On that rivalry game day two years ago, the quarterback suffered one of the most gruesome leg injuries the college game has ever seen.

Early in the second quarter, Milton was hit low on a scramble. His knee immediately buckled sideways — everyone on the field knew it was serious right away. A crowd of 57,000 in the stadium went completely silent as the star QB was lifted onto the cart. As he was carried off the field, the entire crowd — UCF and USF fans alike — rose to their feet and cheered for Milton.

Friday is the first time Milton and his team step foot in Raymond James Stadium since that horrifying day in 2018. The limited crowd in attendance this year shared yet another somber but beautiful moment with the quarterback.

Milton and two of his teammates knelt in prayer right around the 35 yard line where he suffered the injury two years prior.

#UCF QB McKenzie Milton, Tatum Bethune and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste kneel in prayer at the area where Milton suffered his devastating knee injury 2-years ago. pic.twitter.com/Uq60juSTEG — osknights (@osknights) November 27, 2020

After the injury, Milton was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to repair nerve damage and restore blood flow. The damages to major arteries and nerve pathways were so severe that partial amputation seriously considered.

But, after countless follow-up surgeries and months of rehab, Milton was miraculously cleared to return to practice in August of this year. The quarterback has been leading the scout team throughout the season.

There’s been some speculation about Milton potentially making a poetic return in Friday’s rivalry matchup. Returning to the game of football after fearing you may never walk normally again? In the same stadium where it all happened two years ago? What a story that would be.

UCF will no doubt rejoice Milton’s return at any capacity in his remaining years of eligibility.

In 2017, the QB led the Knights to a perfect, 13-0 season capped off with a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Auburn. Milton played Heisman-caliber football all season, throwing for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns. He led UCF to another 11 straight wins in 2018 before suffering his devastating injury.

The Knights just haven’t seen the same kind of dominance since Milton went down. Maybe today could be a full-circle return to what once was.