Photo: Urban Meyer Is Right On Ohio State’s Sideline Tonight

Urban Meyer is once again on the sideline for a College Football Playoff game between Ohio State and Clemson. This time, though, he won’t be doing any coaching (that we know of, anyway).

The FOX Sports college football analyst is right on the Buckeyes’ sideline for tonight’s Fiesta Bowl game against Clemson.

It’s common for former coaches and players to get sideline passes for games. And Meyer is technically still an employee of Ohio State.

Still, it’s a little weird to see Meyer this close to the field.

Urban Meyer on the OSU sideline of course pic.twitter.com/Oodt2aVR7H — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 29, 2019

Meyer was last on the sideline for an Ohio State-Clemson game in 2016. The Buckeyes were blown out in that one, losing to the Tigers, 31-0.

Ohio State is hoping tonight will go differently. And it already is, as the Buckeyes are leading, 10-0, in the first quarter.

The game is on ESPN.