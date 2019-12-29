The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo Of Urban Meyer Watching End Of Ohio State-Clemson Going Viral

Urban Meyer on the sideline of Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl vs. USCGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches the action during the second half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer didn’t experience too many devastating losses on the Ohio State sideline during his time in Columbus, but the former head coach certainly had one tonight.

The former Ohio State head coach was on the sideline for the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff game vs. Clemson.

Ohio State lost in devastating fashion, falling to Clemson on a game-ending interception by Justin Fields, losing 29-23.

Meyer was right on the sideline when it happened. ESPN’s cameras actually panned right to Meyer before the game’s finish.

The image of Meyer on the sideline has gone viral:

Meyer might not be coaching at Ohio State anymore, but the three-time national title-winning head coach is clearly still very invested.

Unfortunately for him, Ryan Day’s inaugural season will not end in a national championship.

Clemson will take on LSU in the national title game on Monday, Jan. 13.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.