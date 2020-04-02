The doldrums of the 2020 college football offseason – and, really, the sports world in general – have officially arrived.

NFL free agency entertained us for a while, and hopefully the draft will take place later this month, but right now, pretty much nothing is going on.

What we can do is subjectively rank things. Few sports, if any, are better for that than college football.

What are the ugliest fields in college football? There are plenty. We’ve rounded up photos of the top eight. Some you should have no problems with; others, we’ll see.

Here are the eight ugliest fields in the country.

Maryland

Maryland’s flag is one of the coolest in the country, and the Terrapins have always had cool basketball uniforms, but the color combination just looks weird on the gridiron.

Boise State

The classic Smurf Field. It’s just too much.

Eastern Washington

College football fields are supposed to be green.

Coastal Carolina

Not this color of green, though.

Eastern Michigan

Watching Eastern Michigan games on TV makes it look like you’re watching a game in black and white. It’s cool at first but eventually, you’ll get tired of it.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium is a legendary venue, but the classic end zones just don’t look quite right on a turf field.

The Fighting Irish should play on natural grass.

Central Arkansas

It doesn’t get any worse than this.

University of New Haven

Boise State did the blue field better. And it doesn’t look good there, either.

***

What college football fields do you think look the worst?