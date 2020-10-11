Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones

The Mac Jones era is off to a pretty great start at Alabama.

Jones, a former four-star recruit, beat out five-star freshman Bryce Young for the starting quarterback job. He’s played like a College Football Playoff-caliber QB so far this season.

Alabama is 2-0 on the season heading into tonight’s game against Ole Miss. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been impressed.

“I don’t know what the kid has to do for people to be over ‘oh he’s Mac Jones,’” Herbstreit said on a recent podcast. “You think they would recruit him to play at Alabama if he couldn’t play? I thought he did a really good job. And we were reminded of how uberly talented Jaylen Waddle is. Bama is just being Alabama.”

Jones is looking good again on Saturday night. Alabama’s quarterback began the first quarter by going six for six for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama is playing at Ole Miss tonight, but Jones has some fans in attendance, including his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, who posted a special message on her IG Story before kickoff.

Jones and Scott have been dating since before last season.

Alabama and Ole Miss are underway on ESPN.