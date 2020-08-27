Photos: College Football Stadium Hit By Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura has made landfall in the United States, and on Wednesday night, McNeese State’s football stadium was unfortunately struck pretty hard by the Category 4 storm.

McNeese State closed its campus and suspended classes through Friday because of Hurricane Laura. The university even issued an evacuation due to the potential danger that could result from the storm.

Images have surfaced of buildings on McNeese State’s campus that were torn apart by the hurricane. Additionally, the team’s football stadium suffered significant damage from the incredibly-strong gusts of wind.

Cowboy Stadium had some of its outdoor fences and lights absolutely destroyed overnight. Pictures of the aftermath at McNeese State were shared on social media.

Here is how Cowboy Stadium looks post-Hurricane Laura:

Fortunately for McNeese State, the football program isn’t on track to play football this fall.

The Southland Conference has its sights set on a spring season, which could become a thing all across college football due to COVID-19. There is a minor holdup right now since not every school in the conference wants to play in the spring.

Regardless if McNeese State plays in the spring or not, the school will have plenty of time to repair the damage to its football stadium.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by Hurricane Laura this week.