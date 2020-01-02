Photos: The Crowd At Tonight’s Sugar Bowl Is Pretty Weak

The Sugar Bowl is underway in New Orleans. Georgia and Baylor are playing in the final bowl game on New Year’s Day.

The crowd for tonight’s game is pretty light.

Georgia is playing in the Sugar Bowl for the second year in a row, so you can’t really blame them for not making the trip this year.

The result: A lot of empty seats.

Almost showtime in NOLA! Light crowd to say the least.. #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/zrbb6GaPwi — Ben Bobick (@BenBobickWRCB) January 2, 2020

Nearing kickoff here at Sugar Bowl… plenty of sections still available… pic.twitter.com/XdOJfoFzHx — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 2, 2020

A reminder that the get in price for the Sugar Bowl was as low as $4 at one point. ….and it looks like it. pic.twitter.com/xwhfIg8T51 — PodKATT (@valleyshook) January 2, 2020

Hopefully the game is better than the crowd.

Georgia and Baylor are a couple of minutes into the first quarter.

The game is on ESPN.