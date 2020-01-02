The Spun

Photos: The Crowd At Tonight’s Sugar Bowl Is Pretty Weak

Kirby Smart before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks onto the field prior to the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Sugar Bowl is underway in New Orleans. Georgia and Baylor are playing in the final bowl game on New Year’s Day.

The crowd for tonight’s game is pretty light.

Georgia is playing in the Sugar Bowl for the second year in a row, so you can’t really blame them for not making the trip this year.

The result: A lot of empty seats.

Hopefully the game is better than the crowd.

Georgia and Baylor are a couple of minutes into the first quarter.

The game is on ESPN.


